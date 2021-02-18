|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #31 iTunes Preview
The iTunes Apple Books store doubles up with June solicitations updates, this time with the three-page preview of Transformers issue #31
ready for your inspection and discussion on the 2005 boards! “Lord of Misrule: Test Flight I”. Optimus Prime’s Autobots are starting to fray. They need energon and supplies that they just don’t have access to. But Perceptor has a plan-if he can supercharge Jumpstream’s teleportation powers, the Autobots will have all sorts of new access to Cybertron. Of course, that relies on the experiment going right and things can never be quite so easy… Creator credits: Brian Ruckley » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #31 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca