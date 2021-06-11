Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 iTunes Preview


The iTunes Apple Books store revises the expected in shops date of Transformers x Back To The Future issue #4 to June 23rd with the three-page preview. Check out the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Outmatched by the Decepticons, running on empty, and on the ropes, Marty McFly and the Autobot Gigawatt show why nobody calls them chicken! Will the final confrontation be in Marty’s future, or will he and his companions make it back to fix the timestream before the Decepticons win? Find out in the heaviest issue of the whole series! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #4 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



