Susan Blu To Attend TFNation 2023



TFNation makes its first 2023 guest announcement: legendary voice actress and director Susan Blu. Susan first became known to Transformers fans when she was cast as the forceful female Autobot, Arcee, in 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie. She would continue to portray the character in seasons three and four of the original cartoon, as well as voicing numerous other characters, most notably Earth Defence Command Officer*Marissa Faireborn. Susan would return to the role of Arcee after 21 years for the fan-favourite series, Transformers: Animated. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation



