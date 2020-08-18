|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2
Transformers ’84: Secrets & Lies issue #2 is in the 5-page preview spotlight. The time has come for the Autobots’ Ark to launch-their goal: to save Cybertron from an imminent asteroid belt and the maniacal mayhem of Megatron. The Decepticon warship, the Nemesis, falls into the Autobot trap, following the heroes into the void. But… when the Ark crashed to Earth, the Nemesis did not. What skeleton crew remained and what was their business on the strange alien world below? A gripping new tale about the secret history of the original Transformers comic universe, by the fantastic team of Simon » Continue Reading.
