Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,183
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2


Transformers ’84: Secrets &#38; Lies issue #2 is in the 5-page preview spotlight. The time has come for the Autobots’ Ark to launch-their goal: to save Cybertron from an imminent asteroid belt and the maniacal mayhem of Megatron. The Decepticon warship, the Nemesis, falls into the Autobot trap, following the heroes into the void. But… when the Ark crashed to Earth, the Nemesis did not. What skeleton crew remained and what was their business on the strange alien world below? A gripping new tale about the secret history of the original Transformers comic universe, by the fantastic team of Simon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Ehobby Cobalt Sentry blue Laserbeak EXCELLENT CONDITION
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Reissue Bumblebee Swerve, Gears, Tailgate, Warpath Lot 5
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers Animated Dinobots - GRIMLOCK SWOOP SLUG / SLAG - Loose
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Seekers Ramjet & Thrust
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime w/ French Catalog/Checklist
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron - Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:43 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.