Old Today, 06:26 PM   #1
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,197
Arrow Free Shipping - SIEGE, G1, POP, Marvel, Star Wars, DC
Yes, Free Shipping to Canada, but only for the first 4x buyers, all others have to pay shipping costs. Taking advantage of the Free Tuesday shipping for a single package (less than 5kg) anywhere within Canada from Canadapost.

Free shipping dates include Tuesdays - Oct 8, 15, 22, 29.

Everything below is new in box or sealed card-back.

Send me a PM.


___Transformers___
SIEGE Deluxe Class Refraktor (toon colours) 1x - $40
SIEGE Deluxe Class Refraktor (toon colours) 3x - $115
SIEGE Voyager Class Soundwave - $50
SIEGE Voyager Class Springer - $50
SIEGE Ravage & Laserbeak - $25

Cyberverse Warrior Class Gnaw - $30

G1 Walmart Minibot Warpath - $20
G1 Walmart Minibot Gears - $20
G1 Walmart HotRod - $35

Generations Selects Deluxe Nightbird - $45
Generations Selects Deluxe Powerdasher Zetar - $45

Power of the Primes Deluxe Blot - $25
Power of the Primes Deluxe Cutthroat - $25
Power of the Primes Deluxe Sinnertwin - $25
Power of the Primes Deluxe Snarl - $25
Power of the Primes Deluxe Sludge - $25
Power of the Primes Voyager Elita-One - $35
Power of the Primes Voyager Hun-gurrr - $35


___Marvel Legends___
Avengers Infinity War - Loki vs Corvus Glaive 2pack - $80
Avengers End Game - Worthy Captain America - $40
Retro Storm - $40
BAF Caliban - Jubilee - $45
BAF Wendigo - Mr Sinister - $45
BAF Smart Hulk - Beta Ray Bill - $40
BAF Smart Hulk - Rescue - $45
BAF Fat Thor - Iron Man Mark LXXXV - $40
BAF Fat Thor - Captain America - $40
Rides - Wolverine Motorcycle - $60
Rides - Captain America Motorcycle - $70


___Multiverse DC___
BAF Killer Croc - Alfred Pennywise - $40
BAF Killer Croc - Alfred Pennywise, Batman, Robin, Red Hood, Katana, K.G. Beast - $160


___Star Wars___
Return of the Jedi - 3.5" Skiff Vintage 3pack - Vedain, Vizam and Skiff Guard - $45
Black Series 6" - #92 - Sith Trooper - $40
Black Series 6" - #93 - Cal Kestis - $40
Black Series 6" - #95 - Second Sister Inquisitor - $40


___Power Rangers Lightning Collection___
Lord Zedd - $40
Goldar - $50
Old Today, 06:48 PM   #2
xbwxxy
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 36
Re: Free Shipping - SIEGE, G1, POP, Marvel, Star Wars, DC
free bump!
xbwxxy is online now   Reply With Quote
