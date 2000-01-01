Today, 06:26 PM #1 CobraCommander ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Terror Drome Posts: 5,197 Free Shipping - SIEGE, G1, POP, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Yes, Free Shipping to Canada, but only for the first 4x buyers, all others have to pay shipping costs. Taking advantage of the Free Tuesday shipping for a single package (less than 5kg) anywhere within Canada from Canadapost.



Free shipping dates include Tuesdays - Oct 8, 15, 22, 29.



Everything below is new in box or sealed card-back.



Send me a PM.





___Transformers___

SIEGE Deluxe Class Refraktor (toon colours) 1x - $40

SIEGE Deluxe Class Refraktor (toon colours) 3x - $115

SIEGE Voyager Class Soundwave - $50

SIEGE Voyager Class Springer - $50

SIEGE Ravage & Laserbeak - $25



Cyberverse Warrior Class Gnaw - $30



G1 Walmart Minibot Warpath - $20

G1 Walmart Minibot Gears - $20

G1 Walmart HotRod - $35



Generations Selects Deluxe Nightbird - $45

Generations Selects Deluxe Powerdasher Zetar - $45



Power of the Primes Deluxe Blot - $25

Power of the Primes Deluxe Cutthroat - $25

Power of the Primes Deluxe Sinnertwin - $25

Power of the Primes Deluxe Snarl - $25

Power of the Primes Deluxe Sludge - $25

Power of the Primes Voyager Elita-One - $35

Power of the Primes Voyager Hun-gurrr - $35





___Marvel Legends___

Avengers Infinity War - Loki vs Corvus Glaive 2pack - $80

Avengers End Game - Worthy Captain America - $40

Retro Storm - $40

BAF Caliban - Jubilee - $45

BAF Wendigo - Mr Sinister - $45

BAF Smart Hulk - Beta Ray Bill - $40

BAF Smart Hulk - Rescue - $45

BAF Fat Thor - Iron Man Mark LXXXV - $40

BAF Fat Thor - Captain America - $40

Rides - Wolverine Motorcycle - $60

Rides - Captain America Motorcycle - $70





___Multiverse DC___

BAF Killer Croc - Alfred Pennywise - $40

BAF Killer Croc - Alfred Pennywise, Batman, Robin, Red Hood, Katana, K.G. Beast - $160





___Star Wars___

Return of the Jedi - 3.5" Skiff Vintage 3pack - Vedain, Vizam and Skiff Guard - $45

Black Series 6" - #92 - Sith Trooper - $40

Black Series 6" - #93 - Cal Kestis - $40

Black Series 6" - #95 - Second Sister Inquisitor - $40





___Power Rangers Lightning Collection___

Lord Zedd - $40

Goldar - $50





WTB (MISB/MIB):

Filmation MOTUC



B/S/T Threads:

TFCON 2018 Transformers -



Feedback Threads:

Cybertron.ca __________________Filmation MOTUCTFCON 2018 Transformers - Cybertron.ca

Action Figures - ActionFigureNews

G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank Today, 06:48 PM #2 xbwxxy Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 36 Re: Free Shipping - SIEGE, G1, POP, Marvel, Star Wars, DC free bump!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

