|
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Guardian Knight Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi
Furio Tedeschi, who was part of the creative team for Transformers: The Last Knight, has shared a new piece of concept art. This time we have a great look at a Cybertronian Guardian Knight via Furio’s Instagram account
. This is the first version Concept for Guardian Knight from The Knights of Iacon for Transformers the Last Knight. A very interesting design which shows several elements similar to a Roman soldier or gladiator, with an impressive lion at the center of his chest armor. From this early idea, the rest of the knights were refined. Furio Tedeschi also comments: “I » Continue Reading.
