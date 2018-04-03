Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,014
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Guardian Knight Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi


Furio Tedeschi, who was part of the creative team for Transformers: The Last Knight, has shared a new piece of concept art. This time we have a great look at a Cybertronian Guardian Knight via Furio’s Instagram account. This is the first version Concept for Guardian Knight from The Knights of Iacon for Transformers the Last Knight. A very interesting design which shows several elements similar to a Roman soldier or gladiator, with an impressive lion at the center of his chest armor. From this early idea, the rest of the knights were refined. Furio Tedeschi also comments: “I &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Guardian Knight Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
