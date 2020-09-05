Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,299

Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Blackarachnia In-Hand Images



Via SwiftTransform*on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Blackarachnia. The infamous Beast Wars femme-fatale is back in Kingdom. Blacaracknia is a complete new Deluxe mold showing off an impressive and realistic spider mode with articulated legs. The figure accomplished to compress the robot arms and body into the beast mode. We also have a look at the robot mode, but unfortunately the arms were mistransformed. Anyway, we have comparison shots in robot and beast mode next to Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor and Core Rattrap. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as



The post







More... Via SwiftTransform*on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Blackarachnia. The infamous Beast Wars femme-fatale is back in Kingdom. Blacaracknia is a complete new Deluxe mold showing off an impressive and realistic spider mode with articulated legs. The figure accomplished to compress the robot arms and body into the beast mode. We also have a look at the robot mode, but unfortunately the arms were mistransformed. Anyway, we have comparison shots in robot and beast mode next to Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor and Core Rattrap. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as » Continue Reading. The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Blackarachnia In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca