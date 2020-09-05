Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,299
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Blackarachnia In-Hand Images


Via SwiftTransform*on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Class Blackarachnia. The infamous Beast Wars femme-fatale is back in Kingdom. Blacaracknia is a complete new Deluxe mold showing off an impressive and realistic spider mode with articulated legs. The figure accomplished to compress the robot arms and body into the beast mode. We also have a look at the robot mode, but unfortunately the arms were mistransformed. Anyway, we have comparison shots in robot and beast mode next to Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor and Core Rattrap. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom Deluxe Class Blackarachnia In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



