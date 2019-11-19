|
Siege Wave 5 Micromasters Released At Canadian Retail
Attention fellow Canadian collectors! Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Siege Wave 5 Micromasters has been released at Canadian Retail. Plenty of the new Siege Micromasters 2-packs*Ratbat & Rumble and Direct Hit & Power Punch have been spotted at*ToysRUs in Winnipeg,*Manitoba. Looking for them in the US? We have reported our first US sighting of these toys at Target
just a few hours ago, together with Siege Wave 5 Deluxe
(Crosshairs & Spinister). Happy hunting, one and all!
The post Siege Wave 5 Micromasters Released At Canadian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.