Today, 03:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,902
New Netflix?s War For Cybertron Promotional Posters


The official Transformers Instagram account have shared three new Netflix’s War For Cybertron promotional posters for your viewing pleasure. The new posters feature Ultra Magnus, Bumblebee, and Elita-1 with the new series logo and premiere date this July 30th. To top it all, the Netflix Japan Anime Twitter account*have uploaded animated motion versions of the posters (some brief movement with the background). They are also visible via the official Transformers Instagram account story. Ready to watch the new Transformers cartoon this month? Check out the animated motion posters below and the HQ posters images after the jump. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Netflix’s War For Cybertron Promotional Posters appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
