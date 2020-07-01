|
New Netflix?s War For Cybertron Promotional Posters
The official Transformers Instagram account
have shared three new Netflix’s War For Cybertron promotional posters for your viewing pleasure. The new posters feature Ultra Magnus, Bumblebee, and Elita-1 with the new series logo and premiere date this July 30th. To top it all, the Netflix Japan Anime Twitter account
*have uploaded animated motion versions of the posters (some brief movement with the background). They are also visible via the official Transformers Instagram account
story. Ready to watch the new Transformers cartoon this month? Check out the animated motion posters below and the HQ posters images after the jump. » Continue Reading.
