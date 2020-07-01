|
Shockwave Lab SL-80 Fusion Cannon for Studio Series SS-54 Megatron
Third Party company*Shockwave Lab*have uploaded, via their*Weibo account
, images of their new*SL-77 SL-80 Fusion Cannon for Studio Series SS-54 Megatron. This kit contains a new fusion cannon with LED effect. Easy to connect and it can be used by both arms. A nice alternative to improve Studio Series Voyager Megatron for your display. We still have no concrete information on price or release date. It should not take long since Shockwave Lab upgrade kits are usually available online once they share images of the product. See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
