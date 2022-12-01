Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page My Legacy Tarn 4 Your Kingdom Primal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:59 AM   #1
skrilla 88
Jackass!
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Scaborough
Posts: 563
My Legacy Tarn 4 Your Kingdom Primal
I would like to trade a sealed Legacy Tarn for a voyager Kingdom Optimus Primal (Beast Wars). Must be complete; loose is fine.


Not for sale.

Preferred meet up at TTC stations or in Scarborough.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 16877086416797454213174713322630.jpg Views: 7 Size: 93.6 KB ID: 53613  
Last edited by skrilla 88; Today at 12:11 PM.
skrilla 88 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.