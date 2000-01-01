|
transformers g1 & other toy lines
hi all
if u need more pics on any items,just ask
G1 boxed
pounce & wingspan 180.00
canadian box with original inserts
dead mint & complete
perceptor 150.00
u.s box with all original inserts
complete & mint
powermaster prime 225.00
u.s box with original foam insert
mint & complete
joyride 275.00
u.s box with all original inserts
dead mint & complete
nightbeat 260.00
euro box with all original inserts
mint & complete
targetmaster kup 200.00
euro box(no inserts)
mint & complete
sealed decal pack
chromedome 200.00
u.s box( no inserts)
dead mint & complete
blitzwing 170.00
canadian box with all original inserts
no bot included, does have all acc & manual
mirage 180.00
canadian box with all original inserts
no bot, does have manual & all weapons
2 missiles still on sprue
G1 loose transformers
menasor 160.00
has all 5 canadian techs
near complete, missing 1 canon & 2 small hand guns
dirge 60.00
mint & complete, has canadian tech
blurr 80.00
no sundamage, has scuff on 1 side of windshield
complete, with u.s manual & tech