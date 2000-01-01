scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 131

transformers g1 & other toy lines hi all

if u need more pics on any items,just ask



G1 boxed

pounce & wingspan 180.00

canadian box with original inserts

dead mint & complete



perceptor 150.00

u.s box with all original inserts

complete & mint



powermaster prime 225.00

u.s box with original foam insert

mint & complete



joyride 275.00

u.s box with all original inserts

dead mint & complete



nightbeat 260.00

euro box with all original inserts

mint & complete



targetmaster kup 200.00

euro box(no inserts)

mint & complete

sealed decal pack



chromedome 200.00

u.s box( no inserts)

dead mint & complete



blitzwing 170.00

canadian box with all original inserts

no bot included, does have all acc & manual



mirage 180.00

canadian box with all original inserts

no bot, does have manual & all weapons

2 missiles still on sprue



G1 loose transformers

menasor 160.00

has all 5 canadian techs

near complete, missing 1 canon & 2 small hand guns



dirge 60.00

mint & complete, has canadian tech



blurr 80.00

no sundamage, has scuff on 1 side of windshield

complete, with u.s manual & tech Attached Thumbnails















