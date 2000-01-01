Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:06 AM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 131
transformers g1 & other toy lines
hi all
if u need more pics on any items,just ask

G1 boxed
pounce & wingspan 180.00
canadian box with original inserts
dead mint & complete

perceptor 150.00
u.s box with all original inserts
complete & mint

powermaster prime 225.00
u.s box with original foam insert
mint & complete

joyride 275.00
u.s box with all original inserts
dead mint & complete

nightbeat 260.00
euro box with all original inserts
mint & complete

targetmaster kup 200.00
euro box(no inserts)
mint & complete
sealed decal pack

chromedome 200.00
u.s box( no inserts)
dead mint & complete

blitzwing 170.00
canadian box with all original inserts
no bot included, does have all acc & manual

mirage 180.00
canadian box with all original inserts
no bot, does have manual & all weapons
2 missiles still on sprue

G1 loose transformers
menasor 160.00
has all 5 canadian techs
near complete, missing 1 canon & 2 small hand guns

dirge 60.00
mint & complete, has canadian tech

blurr 80.00
no sundamage, has scuff on 1 side of windshield
complete, with u.s manual & tech
