Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,310
Possible Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Cameo On The New Chip ?n Dale: Rescue Range


Disney+ aired the new*Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers*movie today, and it features a lot of cameo appearances from various franchises including multiple Hasbro properties. One such cameo comes in the form of a leg — Optimus Prime’s leg. Though the leg in question is very similar to the same as seen in Transformers: Bumblebee movie, several updates to that leg lead our eagle-eyed members to believe that this is from the upcoming Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts movie rather than the highly-acclaimed 2018 movie. It is interesting to note that the sole transforms into a rollerskate-like apparatus; which we cannot &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Cameo On The New Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



