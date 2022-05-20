Disney+ aired the new*Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers*movie today, and it features a lot of cameo appearances from various franchises including multiple Hasbro properties. One such cameo comes in the form of a leg — Optimus Prime’s leg. Though the leg in question is very similar to the same as seen in Transformers: Bumblebee movie, several updates to that leg lead our eagle-eyed members to believe that this is from the upcoming Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts movie rather than the highly-acclaimed 2018 movie. It is interesting to note that the sole transforms into a rollerskate-like apparatus; which we cannot » Continue Reading.
