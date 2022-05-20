Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage Toys H44 Ymir (Legends Scale Grimlock) Color Prototype Images


Newage Toys have just shared images of their first Dinobot for the competitive Legends scale market:*H44 Ymir (Legends Scale Grimlock). This a very impressive new mold of the Dinobot commander for such a small scale featuring a great cartoon-accurate design in both modes plus a wide range of poseability (even in dino mode) as we can see from the images. Ymir/Grimlock comes packaged* with some nice accessories: a gun, a flaming sword, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and a fish. The last one from one of the scenes of the G1 episode “Grimlock’s new brain”. See the images attached to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H44 Ymir (Legends Scale Grimlock) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



