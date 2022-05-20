Newage Toys have just shared images of their first Dinobot for the competitive Legends scale market:*H44 Ymir (Legends Scale Grimlock). This a very impressive new mold of the Dinobot commander for such a small scale featuring a great cartoon-accurate design in both modes plus a wide range of poseability (even in dino mode) as we can see from the images. Ymir/Grimlock comes packaged* with some nice accessories: a gun, a flaming sword, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and a fish. The last one from one of the scenes of the G1 episode “Grimlock’s new brain”. See the images attached to » Continue Reading.
