New Transformers Funko Pop Nemesis Prime Revealed


Via the official Funko Twitter we can share for you our first look at the*New Transformers Funko Pop Nemesis Prime. This figure is the inevitable black redeco of Funko Pop G1 Optimus. It will be a Funko Shop exclusive and it will go*up for order today at 11:00 AM Pacific time while supplies last. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post New Transformers Funko Pop Nemesis Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



