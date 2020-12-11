|
New Transformers Funko Pop Nemesis Prime Revealed
Via the official Funko Twitter
we can share for you our first look at the*New Transformers Funko Pop Nemesis Prime. This figure is the inevitable black redeco of Funko Pop G1 Optimus. It will be a Funko Shop exclusive
and it will go*up for order today at 11:00 AM Pacific time while supplies last. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post New Transformers Funko Pop Nemesis Prime Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca