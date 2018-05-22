|
Transformers Power Of The Primes: Prime Masters Full Line-Up Image
Via Facebook user*Kenneth Tan
. we have a very interesting image to share with you. This picture reveals the complete line-up of all*Power Of The Primes: Prime Masters. The image shows 12 Primes Masters,*including Prima, Nexus and Amalgamous. No word on the possible Prime Masters/Pretenders armors for them. As noticed by our very own Sol Fury,*this image could be the back of a poster that comes with Predaking. It’s not evidence of the other Prime Masters having molds, just that they have CAD designs, which makes sense since they have emblems on the packaging and they must have » Continue Reading.
