Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,307

Death?s Head On Marvel?s Infinity Countdown: Darkhawk Cover



Readers of classic G1 Marvel UK comics should remember Death’s Head.*He was a great character introduced in several key arcs of the main G1 Marvel UK story, specially during*Galvatron’s timejump to the then-present day, with Rodimus and others in pursuit. The charismatic and self proclaimed*“Freelance Peacekeeping Agent” (never call him a bounty hunter, never) was never seen in the Transformers US Marvel pages, but he was later introduced into other Marvel titles from time to time. Marvel’s upcoming Infinity Countdown event is bringing several tie-in titles. We see the comeback of Marvel’s 90’s character: Darkhawk with his own 4-issue mini-series.



The post







More... Readers of classic G1 Marvel UK comics should remember Death’s Head.*He was a great character introduced in several key arcs of the main G1 Marvel UK story, specially during*Galvatron’s timejump to the then-present day, with Rodimus and others in pursuit. The charismatic and self proclaimed*“Freelance Peacekeeping Agent” (never call him a bounty hunter, never) was never seen in the Transformers US Marvel pages, but he was later introduced into other Marvel titles from time to time. Marvel’s upcoming Infinity Countdown event is bringing several tie-in titles. We see the comeback of Marvel’s 90’s character: Darkhawk with his own 4-issue mini-series. » Continue Reading. The post Death’s Head On Marvel’s Infinity Countdown: Darkhawk Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.