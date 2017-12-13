Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,368
Sketches of Combiner Wars Silverbolt and Optimus Prime Packaging Art by Ken Christian


Artist**Ken Christiansen On Facebook has shared his*Sketches of Combiner Wars Silverbolt and Optimus Prime Packaging Art. This is very interesting since the final packaging art only used a small portion of the character and this is our first look at the full body design of both Optimus Prime and Silverbolt and we are sure you will be very please to see it. On the Optimus Prime sketch Ken comments: “I did the character pencils for this Combiner Wars Voyager Optimus Prime packaging art! Only the head and shoulders appeared on the front of the box, so here’s the full &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Sketches of Combiner Wars Silverbolt and Optimus Prime Packaging Art by Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



