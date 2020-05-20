|
iQOO 3 Transformers Limited Edition Mobile Announced
Via GSMarena
*and Sparrow News
websites, we have images and information of the a new*iQOO 3 Transformers Limited Edition Mobile. This special collaboration between Chinese company BBK Electronics and Hasbro China brings an iQOO 3 5G mobile (runs Android 10-based iQOO UI and available in 12GB/128GB versions) loaded with special icons, wallpapers, and “interactive interfaces” customized to the Transformers theme.*To top it all, it is packaged in a special retail box which includes a Transformers-branded protective case and charger. This mobile will go on sale in China starting June 1, but price is yet to be announced. Click on » Continue Reading.
The post iQOO 3 Transformers Limited Edition Mobile Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca