Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime In-Hand Images & New Pre-Orders Announced
Via ShartimusPrime on Youtube*we have a nice set of in-hand images of the new Robosen Auto-Converting Optimus Prime. This incredible Optimus Prime figure can really transform in front of your eyes, move, walk, speak (Peter Cullens voice) and more! All controlled via voice command or a mobile app. We have our first look at the special packaging, weapons, accessories, instructions, as well as how the mobile app works. You can unlock extra moves and sounds while completing some tasks. To top it all, we have some comparison shots of this amazing figure next to G1 Optimus Prime, MP-44 Optimus Prime, » Continue Reading.
