vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
lots of great & kool toys for sale
g1 transformers
reflector
original mailaway ( not a ko)
has tape at both ends, all bots are dead mint
looks like to me that the decals were applied &
put back into storage
has manual, box & insert
blaster
canadian box with original insert(very hard to find)
complete with weapon & all paper work is there
outer flap on one side was torn off
pounce & wingspan
canadian box with original insert(hard to find)
complete with all weapons
missing manual & 1 catalog book
ramjet
no sundamage, complete with all acc.
incl. canadian manual
skullcruncher
bot is dead mint, complete with all acc
headmaster has 1 broken arm & missing face shield
topspin
in mint condition & complete
OTHER TOY LINES
TMNT
ace duck complete with all acc & file card
splinter complete with all acc. & file card
foot soldier complete with all acc.
gattaioh (lots of pics)
2001 takara lmd, complete & wrks on aa batteries
silverhawks
buzz-saw complete & mint
m.a.s.k.
switchblade complete with canadian box
gijoes
jinxx dead mint, complete w/ file card
road pig dead mint, complete w/ file card
