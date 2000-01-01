scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 107

vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade lots of great & kool toys for sale



g1 transformers



reflector

original mailaway ( not a ko)

has tape at both ends, all bots are dead mint

looks like to me that the decals were applied &

put back into storage

has manual, box & insert





blaster

canadian box with original insert(very hard to find)

complete with weapon & all paper work is there

outer flap on one side was torn off





pounce & wingspan

canadian box with original insert(hard to find)

complete with all weapons

missing manual & 1 catalog book





ramjet

no sundamage, complete with all acc.

incl. canadian manual



skullcruncher

bot is dead mint, complete with all acc

headmaster has 1 broken arm & missing face shield



topspin

in mint condition & complete



OTHER TOY LINES



TMNT

ace duck complete with all acc & file card

splinter complete with all acc. & file card

foot soldier complete with all acc.



gattaioh (lots of pics)

2001 takara lmd, complete & wrks on aa batteries



silverhawks

buzz-saw complete & mint



m.a.s.k.

switchblade complete with canadian box



gijoes

jinxx dead mint, complete w/ file card

road pig dead mint, complete w/ file card Attached Thumbnails











