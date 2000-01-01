Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:09 AM
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 107
vintage g1 transformers & other toy lines for sale/trade
lots of great & kool toys for sale

g1 transformers

reflector
original mailaway ( not a ko)
has tape at both ends, all bots are dead mint
looks like to me that the decals were applied &
put back into storage
has manual, box & insert


blaster
canadian box with original insert(very hard to find)
complete with weapon & all paper work is there
outer flap on one side was torn off


pounce & wingspan
canadian box with original insert(hard to find)
complete with all weapons
missing manual & 1 catalog book


ramjet
no sundamage, complete with all acc.
incl. canadian manual

skullcruncher
bot is dead mint, complete with all acc
headmaster has 1 broken arm & missing face shield

topspin
in mint condition & complete

OTHER TOY LINES

TMNT
ace duck complete with all acc & file card
splinter complete with all acc. & file card
foot soldier complete with all acc.

gattaioh (lots of pics)
2001 takara lmd, complete & wrks on aa batteries

silverhawks
buzz-saw complete & mint

m.a.s.k.
switchblade complete with canadian box

gijoes
jinxx dead mint, complete w/ file card
road pig dead mint, complete w/ file card
