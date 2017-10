Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,068

Unique Toys Reveal UT R-02 Challenger



New contenders are always coming up to the scene of third party toys, and Unique Toys has posted prototype images on their



New contenders are always coming up to the scene of third party toys, and Unique Toys has posted prototype images on their Weibo page of their newest contender titled UT R-02 Challenger, a homage to Optimus Prime as portrayed in the Transformers Live Action Film Age of Extinction and The Last Knight. Images of the grey prototype shows of a figure that transform from the Western Star 5700EX truck mode to a fairly model accurate robot mode. The figure appears to come with Optimus' shield and Temenos Sword that can be pegged on the back in robot mode.

