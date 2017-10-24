New contenders are always coming up to the scene of third party toys, and Unique Toys has posted prototype images on their Weibo page
of their newest contender titled UT R-02 Challenger, a homage to Optimus Prime as portrayed in the Transformers Live Action Film Age of Extinction and The Last Knight. Images of the grey prototype shows of a figure that transform from the Western Star 5700EX truck mode to a fairly model accurate robot mode. The figure appears to come with Optimus’ shield and Temenos Sword that can be pegged on the back in robot mode. Unique » Continue Reading.
