Super_Megatron
Micro Machines Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Action Playset Found In The Philippines


Via Autobase Aichi*we can share for your our first look at a new*Micro Machines Transformers Optimus Prime action playset. This is a big G1 Optimus Prime truck and trailer which*transforms into a fortified Autobot garage and comes with an exclusive Micro Machines G1 Tracks car. According to the information shared, this item was being offered via Facebook Marketplace and located in the Philippines but we can clearly spot a Toys"R"Us sticker on the box, so it's likely to be available at retail stores in the Philippines.

The post Micro Machines Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Action Playset Found In The Philippines appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



