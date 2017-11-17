Priroll
, a Japanese cake company that specializes in baked goods featuring character designs, is offering special baked goods this season featuring characters from the latest Transformers motion picture The Last Knight. It is traditional in Japan to celebrate the holiday with Christmas cakes, and Priroll will be have character print Christmas Cakes, Macarons, Roll Cake, and Cupcakes with favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sqweeks, and Megatron for the Holiday campaign. Prices of these ranges from 2,160 to 2,916 yen. Unfortunately, it’s not available for those of us outside of Japan, but this is still an interesting oddity to » Continue Reading.
