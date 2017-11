Today, 03:02 AM #1 MapleMegatron Armada Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Canada Posts: 689 Is anyone still finding Titan Masters at TRU? I just realized it has been a while I had seen a titan master at TRU. Walmart is now getting Ramhorn and TRU didnt even get the Repugnus/Shuffler wave. I dont even see a peg designated to that class anymore at the TRUs I go to. Was wondering if it was the same for other fans. Today, 03:27 AM #2 Mikformer Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2012 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 182 Re: Is anyone still finding Titan Masters at TRU? I don't think TRU even carried the titan masters line. (I worked there, and i have never stocked or seen any.)

I got all mine from Walmart. Today, 03:35 AM #3 Tonestar Star Seeker Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Ajax Posts: 1,724 Re: Is anyone still finding Titan Masters at TRU? I got the first 2 waves of Titanmasters at TRU during a summer sale of 2016

but I never saw either of the stores near me get them again after they sold out.

