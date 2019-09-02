|
Guido Guidi?s Transformers Sketch Art Images
Artist Guido Guidi is treating fans, via his Twitter account
, sharing a nice set of*Transformers Sketch Art Images that we are sure will please your optics. Most of these great pieces of art have been used in different Transformers media or merchandising. Check the list below: Devastator sketch
– Mobile game and Transformers TCG. Optimus Prime sketch
– Mobile game and Transformers TCG Optimus Prime sketch
– Mobile game and Canadian coin Twin Twist transformation sketches
– Mobile game Bludgeon transformation sequence
– Mobile game Omega Supreme sketch Autobot X sketch
