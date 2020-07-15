|
Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) Colored Tes
Third party company*Dr. Wu*have uploaded via their*Weibo account
*images of the colored test shot of their*MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) prototype. This figure was designed by*Mechanic Studio
*and released by Dr. Wu. According to our first images
, this figure is planned for the Studio Series collection showing off a very movie-accurate robot mode. Some compromises have been made to achieve this, like a non-movie accurate microscope mode and the scale it’s a bit bigger than it should be (the correct scale would be too tiny after all). Microscope can be found for pre-order via some of our » Continue Reading.
The post Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-02 Microscope (Revenge Of The Fallen Scalpel) Colored Test Shot
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca