Old Today, 02:05 PM   #1
Omegatron
I'm Tryin' to figure out my Trion
Forgive the horrible title but I have a very simple question: which Alpha Trion do people think is the better one?

I've been collecting a loooong time and I have a lot of figures. I try to maintain one set of shelves which have what I think are the best available likenesses of each of the characters. When a new toy comes out that I think is a better likeness I tend to buy it and replace the previous one, which then goes into a secondary display with other nice, but not quite as nice figures.

The problem I have is that while its usually obvious, or I have a clear favorite, even if maybe others don't agree, this time I genuinely can't decide. The AFT Titanium Saint (on the right), has been my Alpha Trion for years, nothing has come close, till now. The new Legacy Trion is a nice figure, its bigger and has a good presence. Aft is still good though, smaller but maybe more detailed? I just don't know.

So honestly guys, which do you like better? I know this is kind of an irreverent post, but if you have some time to give me a preference I'd appreciate it.
Old Today, 02:58 PM   #2
RansakWORK
Re: I'm Tryin' to figure out my Trion
Tough call.. wonder what legacy trion looks like without all the back kibble.
Old Today, 03:17 PM   #3
Marcotron
Re: I'm Tryin' to figure out my Trion
So, on the one hand (the right) you have a great third party figure with a unique alt mode and a unique weapon staff thing.
And on the other hand (the left) you have a massively overpriced repaint of Scourge with a new head.
In my opinion, keep the 3rd party figure, and don't even bother trying to find the Legacy one.
