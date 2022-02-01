Today, 02:05 PM #1 Omegatron Gen 1 Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Brantford, ON Posts: 382 I'm Tryin' to figure out my Trion



I've been collecting a loooong time and I have a lot of figures. I try to maintain one set of shelves which have what I think are the best available likenesses of each of the characters. When a new toy comes out that I think is a better likeness I tend to buy it and replace the previous one, which then goes into a secondary display with other nice, but not quite as nice figures.



The problem I have is that while its usually obvious, or I have a clear favorite, even if maybe others don't agree, this time I genuinely can't decide. The AFT Titanium Saint (on the right), has been my Alpha Trion for years, nothing has come close, till now. The new Legacy Trion is a nice figure, its bigger and has a good presence. Aft is still good though, smaller but maybe more detailed? I just don't know.



So honestly guys, which do you like better? I know this is kind of an irreverent post, but if you have some time to give me a preference I'd appreciate it.



Today, 02:58 PM #2 RansakWORK Machine War Join Date: Mar 2021 Location: Calgary Posts: 258 Re: I'm Tryin' to figure out my Trion Tough call.. wonder what legacy trion looks like without all the back kibble. Today, 03:17 PM #3 Marcotron Armada Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 630 Re: I'm Tryin' to figure out my Trion So, on the one hand (the right) you have a great third party figure with a unique alt mode and a unique weapon staff thing.

And on the other hand (the left) you have a massively overpriced repaint of Scourge with a new head.

In my opinion, keep the 3rd party figure, and don't even bother trying to find the Legacy one.

