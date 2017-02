Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,052

Titans Return Leader Class Sixshot Found In Malaysia



Thanks to fellow 2005 boards member*[Wing_Saber-X], we can report that*Titans Return Leader Class Sixshot*was found at Isetan KLCC in Malaysia. Sixshot was found together with Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron. Happy hunting for Malaysian fans, we hope Sixshot will get to other retails around the world soon.



