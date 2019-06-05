This week we have another great selection of new Bumblebee Movie concept art. This time, thanks to ILM artist*Simon Murton*via his*Artstation account.
Mr. Murton shares some new concept art from the movie, and some interesting sketches and storyboards from the movie: Bumblebee transformation sequence By Simon Murton*
**Amazing concept art of the transformation sequence of Bumblebee where he splits is two parts in VW Beetle mode. TV-Bot By Simon Murton*
**A look at another “appliance-bot” from the movie. Diswasher-Bot By Simon Murton*
* Not much to say. The concept art of this “dangerous” robot and his flying plates.
