|
Three Little Piglets x Transformers Official Takara Tomy Video
No, we are not kidding. The official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel
*has uploaded a very curious video with the classic “Three Little Piglets” story, using the Studio Series toys as the respective piglets. A very fun video to watch even if it’s in Japanese, since we are sure you know what’s the story about. Expect more to come since this is just episode 1. Studio Series Optimus Prime, Ratchet and Bumblebee as the little piglets, and there’s a very nice surprise at the end! Who do you think the wold could be? This is a double crossover! We could catch » Continue Reading.
