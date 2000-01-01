Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:46 AM   #1
metacooler
Dinobot
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 78
Last Knight toy commercials
Does anyone else feel like the new Last Knight premier edition toy commercials are kind of weird. I don't know if it's the guy with the English accent but the ads seem like they are directed towards an older audience. The ads are usually fast paced and flashy with a kid overly excited and the tag "more than meets the eyes". These new ads seem strange to me. The slowed pace and less editing feel more like a car commercial. I thought the toys were being marketed towards kids with us adults wanting them a bonus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xngO6v6R2ck
