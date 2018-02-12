|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Stinger Blaster Product Details Revealed
Amazon India is revealing
yet another toy from the upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee*movie. Formerly known as Role Play Item, the toy is revealed as Bumblebee Stinger Blaster. The item description also give away details of the Bee Vision Role Play Item, which we unraveled*previously
. Transformers: Bumblebee Bumblebee Stinger Blaster Inspired by the iconic Bumblebee weapon in Transformers: Bumblebee Features pop-out conversion from blaster mode to stinger mode Launch 5 discs through the air Gear up and imagine unleashing action like Bumblebee Includes Transformers: Bumblebee Bumblebee Stinger Blaster weapon, 5 discs and instructions Product description: Behind the time-tested battle armor of » Continue Reading.
