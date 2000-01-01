Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
down_shift
Moderator
Titans Returns Trypticon - New Pic
Trypticon, more like BRICKTICON- amirite!?!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 16465636_1253545131381854_3145008270855372800_n.jpg Views: 8 Size: 87.0 KB ID: 35973  
PredaconTheKing
Predacon Grand Emporor
Re: Titans Returns Trypticon - New Pic
Brickticon or not, its beautiful in its own bricky way
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Re: Titans Returns Trypticon - New Pic
It's... it's glorious...!!
