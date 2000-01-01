Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:17 PM   #1
Demonss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Virginia
Posts: 43
WTB: MMC Terraegis Rally!
PM me if you have one available, and let me know what you're looking to get for him!

I live in the US.
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #2
PrimeCron
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 2,757
Re: WTB: MMC Terraegis Rally!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Demonss View Post
PM me if you have one available, and let me know what you're looking to get for him!

I live in the US.
A3U and Planet Steel Express just posted on Facebook that the figures will be available to preorder shortly!! Patience my friend!!
EYE FOR AN EYE!!!

