What would society look like post zombie apocalypse? Lets play a little "what if".



I just finished watching the current half season of Fear The Walking Dead, and just recently finished re-reading World War Z, and it got me thinking about how society would function in the post ZA world, where the zombie pathogen has yet to be isolated and cured? Here are some of my thoughts:



Some unknown pathogen has caused the dead to rise to feast on the living! We've wrestled the world back from the brink but nearly half the world's population has died, and whatever causes zombies will be with us for the foreseeable future, and no matter how one dies, that person WILL rise. How does this effect society going forward?



Patients with terminal illnesses would have to be isolated and restrained. If someone's death is imminent you wouldn't want them to die and reanimate and run amuck in the hospital. Or maybe that would be the final impetus for society to embrace euthanasia?



Homelessness could no longer be allowed. I know some people who have been homeless, and they tell me that it is a tough existence. Finding food, shelter, dealing with the elements, dealing with individuals who are mentally ill. People die on the streets all the time, and if a homeless person died and came back, they would be an immediate threat.



Activities like hiking and camping would either be outlawed or be only allowed in very restricted areas. While the urban areas may have been secured, there would be no way to fully secure the wilderness areas, and there could be any number of the dead still wandering around out there in isolated areas.



There could be no more swimming in shallow, open water. There could be countless dead under the water of lakes and oceans, and anywhere you could easily wade into the water would be a danger. The shallows would have to be dredged and cleared and then somehow fenced off to make beaches safe. And even then they would have to be guarded and patrolled.



Attempted suicide would become a serious crime. If you try to kill yourself in any way that doesn't destroy your brain, your corpse becomes a potential threat after your death that endangers society around you.



That's all I can think of right now, I'm sure there are other things I haven't thought of. Any other ideas?





