|
Wilson X Bumblebee Basketball Leather Balls
Via*dhgate.com
*we can share for your a new listing and images of new*Wilson X Bumblebee Basketball Leather Balls. It’s a nice surprise to see new official merchandising, and now as cool Bumblebee-themed basketball doors. There are two models available: one in yellow
and another one in black
*made of fine leather. Both showcasing cool Bumblebee logos and Cybertronian text. They are available for*$64.00 plus shipping and available in China at the moment. Chinese website Taobao
*also offers two more extra black balls with different decorataion: one with gray logos and another one with shiny gold on the lines and » Continue Reading.
The post Wilson X Bumblebee Basketball Leather Balls
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/