Wilson X Bumblebee Basketball Leather Balls

Via dhgate.com we can share for your a new listing and images of new Wilson X Bumblebee Basketball Leather Balls. It's a nice surprise to see new official merchandising, and now as cool Bumblebee-themed basketball doors. There are two models available: one in yellow and another one in black made of fine leather. Both showcasing cool Bumblebee logos and Cybertronian text. They are available for $64.00 plus shipping and available in China at the moment. Chinese website Taobao also offers two more extra black balls with different decorataion: one with gray logos and another one with shiny gold on the lines and