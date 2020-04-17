Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Tokyo Toy Show & Wonderfest 2020 Cancelled


We sadly report that*Tokyo Toy Show &#38; Wonderfest 2020 conventions in Japan have been officially cancelled. This should not be much of a surprise considering that many other important upcoming conventions have been cancelled like San Diego Comic Con 2020*due to the coronavirus alert over the world. While Tokyo Toy Show has been cancelled with no further information, Wonderfest announced that they will be doing Autumn Wonderfest on November 1st this year instead. We will sure miss the possible reveals at Tokyo Toy Show, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates on the upcoming Wonderfest. Stay &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Tokyo Toy Show & Wonderfest 2020 Cancelled appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



