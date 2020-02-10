Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,512
VIZ Media?s Transformers: The Manga, Preview of Volume 3


PREVIEWSworld shared an early look at several pages from VIZ Media’s Transformers: The Manga, Volume 3: The final volume of Transformers: The Manga is here! This deluxe volume collects three classic stories and a beautiful art gallery. “Victory” is the tale of the legendary battle between Starsaber and Deszaras. In “Zone,” the Nine Great Generals run wild. And in “The Battle Stars,” Super Megatron attempts to feed on planet Earth, but Optimus Prime stands in his way! For all ages. Creator credits: Masumi Kaneda (Author), Ban Magami (Artist, Cover Artist), Brandon Bovia (Letterer) Make room for this volume &#187; Continue Reading.

The post VIZ Media’s Transformers: The Manga, Preview of Volume 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
