Paramount Re-Releasing Previous Transformers Movies With New The Last Knight Font



Thanks to fellow 2005 boards members Dotmshockwave and*tonyformer for letting us know that*Paramount Is Re-Releasing Previous Transformers Movies With New The Last Knight Font. They had new box art for it with the TLK font. It appears they are re-releasing the previous 4 films on june 6th in the new style.*All of them are blu-ray but AOE that it’s a blu-ray plus DVD pack. The boxes feature Optimus Prime for the first movie, Bumblebee for ROTF, Megatron for DOTM and Grimlock (Dinosaur mode) for AOE. They are 13.76 dollars each. A great opportunity if you missed the previous releases, or



