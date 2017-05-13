Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,600
Paramount Re-Releasing Previous Transformers Movies With New The Last Knight Font


Thanks to fellow 2005 boards members Dotmshockwave and*tonyformer for letting us know that*Paramount Is Re-Releasing Previous Transformers Movies With New The Last Knight Font. They had new box art for it with the TLK font. It appears they are re-releasing the previous 4 films on june 6th in the new style.*All of them are blu-ray but AOE that it’s a blu-ray plus DVD pack. The boxes feature Optimus Prime for the first movie, Bumblebee for ROTF, Megatron for DOTM and Grimlock (Dinosaur mode) for AOE. They are 13.76 dollars each. A great opportunity if you missed the previous releases, or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Paramount Re-Releasing Previous Transformers Movies With New The Last Knight Font appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



