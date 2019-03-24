|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime Found At Walmart
Ready to add the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Leader Class Optimus Prime into your collection? We have not only one but two sightings of this figure at US retail. A member of*The Hardcore Collectors Facebook Group
*found Optimus at his local Walmart in*Mt. Pleasant Michigan. Twitter user*@triscuitdau
*also found the figure at a*Walmart in southern Missouri, Texas. Let the hunt begin! It’s time to check your local Walmart stores to try to find this great new incarnation of Optimus Prime, based on his Transformers Cybertron design. Click on the bar to join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
