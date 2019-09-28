Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King No. 260 Scans: War For Cybertron Siege (Featuring Apeface), Transformers


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #260 shows some extra images of War For Cybertron Siege (Featuring Apeface), Transformers Cyberverse, Generations Selects &#38; Encore Big Convoy Final Battle Ver This month we have only 2 pages of Transformers content: War For Cybertron Siege *We have some extra images of Wave 12 (for Japanese market) focusing on the new*SG-46 Apeface*in all his modes and his Titan Master Spasma. We also have a look at the rest of this wave consisting of*SG-43 Singe, SG-44 Direct-Hit &#38; Power Punch and SG-45 Crosshairs. Transformers Cyberverse – &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 260 Scans: War For Cybertron Siege (Featuring Apeface), Transformers Cyberverse, Generations Selects & Encore Big Convoy Final Battle Ver. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



