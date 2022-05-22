Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? May Week 3


It?s time for another round up of international sightings via our 2005 Boards member all over the world. This week proves that Legacy distribution is still growing over the globe. Collectors in Chile found the new Legacy Deluxes and, to our surprise, the new Studio Series Junkheap. New Legacy toys hit shelves in Ireland and New Zeland. We’re also catching up with new Legacy Sightings in the UK with new Legacy Core, Deluxe and Leader toys. Legacy Wave 1 Deluxe &#038; Studio Series Wave 16 Voyager ?*2005 Boards member*Gilgamesh*found Kickback, Skids and Arcee (TFPrime) and, to our surprise, the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? May Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



