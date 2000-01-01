Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:01 AM
MapleMegatron
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 502
the last knight leaders now available at TRU.ca for 75$
Megatron and Optimus on toysrus.ca for 75$ each

http://www.toysrus.ca/search/viewall...=TRUSCA&x=-795
