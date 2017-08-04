|
Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Subline Available In Netherlands
Transformers: The Last Knight Autobots Unite Subline Legion 2-Pack figures are now available in Netherlands via dutch retailer Bart Smit. The following list of figures were discovered by 2005 Boards Member Nevermore. Autobots Unite Legion 2-Pack Optimus Prime & Ravenspar Autobots Unite Legion 2-Pack Bumblebee & Autobot Hot Rod Autobots Unite Legion 2-Pack Megatron & Decepticon Berserker
Each pack is priced at a whopping* 29.99/- (approx. $36).  
