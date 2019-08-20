Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Hasbro eliminating plastic packaging. Are MISB displays dead!?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:13 PM   #1
Zenith27
Woodward's G1 lurker
Zenith27's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Surrey
Posts: 282
Hasbro eliminating plastic packaging. Are MISB displays dead!?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanver.../#64f23254616e
__________________
That's not a joke, that's a severe behavioral disorder!
Zenith27 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw Takara Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys MTRM-CF01 SOLARFLARE MISB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Transformers
Transformers X-Transbots Apollyon Masterpiece Megatron Used MX-1 Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.