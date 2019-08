Hasbro Planning To Raise Toy Prices And Modifying For A Cost Cut

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner spoke to CNBC and Yahoo Finance yesterday, regarding the future of the company. Among the discussion points was the mitigation and contingency plan for the eventual US tariff increase to be imposed to toys manufactured in China. As a temporary solution Hasbro is planning to pass-on the price increase to the customer and therefore safeguading the retailers. "We're having conversations with our retailers and of course we will pass along those costs." The company hopes to "effectively pass on those costs" by mitigating the margin internally. But "ultimately, [they] will be borne by the » Continue Reading.