Today, 02:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,300
IDW?s Transformers: Fate of Cybertron, Brokenshire Cover Artwork


Artist Nick Brokenshire adds the A cover for Fate of Cybertron to his Transformers comics credits. Let fellow readers know your thoughts about this artwork in the June solicitations discussion thread on the 2005 boards! The thrilling conclusion to the saga that started in Transformers (2019) #1! The Decepticons have the upper hand. Cybertron is falling. And Optimus Prime has an imploder-possibly the most dangerous Cybertronian-built weapon in history-to his head. This is the Autobots last stand. But what does triumph look like in a desperate situation? The War for Cybertron may end here, but the Autobots and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers: Fate of Cybertron, Brokenshire Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



