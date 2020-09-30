|
Dream Star Toys G1 Superion / Aerialbots Gray Prototype
Third party company Dream Star Toys have surprised us with the sudden reveal of the gray protype of their G1 Superion/Aerialbots. The images surfaced via Dream Star Toys weibo
*showing a highly stylized design for the combiner mode and each of the Aerialbots. A pretty different sculpting choice compared to the cartoon-accuracy tendency of recent figures. It’s up to you if the result is good enough to keep your interest in this new project. Exact size is yet to be announced, but some comparison images let us think that the combiner is about 50 cm tall. We still have not » Continue Reading.
