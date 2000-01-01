Mal's Magnificent TFcon 2018 Sales List

it's that time again folks! I'm doing another collection purge and you get to benefit from it! Pics of items are available upon request as per usual, and offers are welcome!



- Iron Factory Lord Scorpion (Dark Matter Version), MIB ~ "Black Zarak" ~ $60

- Botcon 2016 Fire Guts Ginrai ~ $35

- Botcon 2016 Cannonball ~ $35

- Botcon 2009 Leozack ~ $30

- Fansproject Severo (Grimlock), bot only ~ $35

- TR Wingspan and Cloudraker, MIB ~ $20

- CW Afterburner ~ $15





List will get updated as I continue to look through my collection!